Report: Rangers and West Brom eye move for Ben Woodburn

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is looking to bring yet another exciting young player from his former club Liverpool to Ibrox in the January transfer window.
According to reports from Sky Sports, the Gers boss is looking to sign Liverpool’s prodigiously gifted forward Ben Woodburn this month.
The 19-year-old is highly rated by the Anfield club, but he needs to get regular games under his belt to progress in his career. At this moment, Jurgen Klopp cannot offer him games with Liverpool choc-a-bloc with world class players in his position.
Woodburn has featured nine times for Wales already, and has got a goal to his name. The youngster spent the first half of the season on loan at Sheffield United but returned to Anfield a few weeks ago.
Liverpool are likely to send him on loan, and Rangers are in the front queue for his signature.
However, the Ibrox club could face strong competition from Championship club West Brom. Darren Moore is looking to add depth to the forward areas, and the promotion chasing club could move for Woodburn this month.
Woodburn should move to Rangers given an option. The Gers are challenging for the Scottish Premiership title, and he will learn a lot under the tutelage of Gerrard.