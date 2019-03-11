Report: Rangers and Celtic want Tomas Kalas

Glasgow Rangers are interested in bringing Chelsea owned Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas to the Ibrox club, but they could face strong competition from Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic.
According to reports from the Scottish Sun, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are showing keen interest in the 25-year-old defender. The report claims that both Celtic and the Gers have watched the defender in action in recent weeks for Bristol City where he is on loan from Premier League outfit Chelsea at the moment.
Celtic are looking to bolster their defence in the summer transfer window, and the Scottish Sun reports that the Czech Republic player is high on the list of players that the Bhoys manager Neil Lennon wants to sign.
The Bhoys recently appointed Lennon as their new manager until the end of the season after Brendan Rodgers left the club to join Leicester City.
The report adds that Celtic could be keen on signing the Czech Republic international who is valued in the region of £5 million.
Kalas is a solid defender and would be a very good signing for either Rangers or Celtic. He is unlikely to cement his position in the Chelsea first team set up in the near future, and therefore a move to either of the Scottish Premiership clubs in the summer makes sense.