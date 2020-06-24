Report: Rangers and Celtic target Ivan Toney wants to leave Peterborough

Reported Rangers and Celtic target Ivan Toney wants to leave Peterborough United in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

It has been reported that Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are interested in signing Toney from Peterborough this summer.





West Bromwich Albion are also claimed to want the former Newcastle United striker.

Football Insider has further reported that Toney has told Peterborough and his friends that he wants to leave the League One club this summer and play at a higher level.

Rangers and West Brom – who are aiming to clinch automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League at the end of the season – are leading the race for the 24-year-old striker, according to the report.

Stats

Toney scored 24 goals and provided six assists in 32 League One games for Peterborough this season, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old striker scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 44 league matches for the Posh, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Leaving Peterborough

Toney has been superb for the Posh, and given his goalscoring record at the club, it does seem logical that he now moves on to a bigger club.

Rangers and Celtic are massive clubs, and Toney would be a huge hit at Ibrox or Celtic and would bang in the goals for fun in the Sottish Premiership.