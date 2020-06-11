Report: Rangers and Celtic target Ivan Toney valued at £12 million

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic will reportedly have to spend a club-record transfer fee on Ivan Toney.

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry told The Daily Mail (print edition, page 79, June 9, 2020) that Rangers and Celtic want to sign the striker in the summer transfer window.





Fry said that he has had agents tell him that the Gers and the Hoops are “very interested” in the former Newcastle United striker (click here to read more).

The Scottish Sun has claimed that the League One club in England value the 24-year-old at £12 million, with the report claiming that both Rangers and Celtic are interested in him.

This means that Rangers and Celtic will have to make the striker their most expensive signing ever.

According to The Daily Record, Tore Andre Flo joined Rangers from Chelsea for £12 million in 2000.

As for Celtic, the Hoops’ record signing is striker Odsonne Edouard for £9.7 million, as stated on Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Stats

Toney has made 32 appearances in League One for Peterborough this season, scoring 24 goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

As reported by BBC Sport, League One clubs voted on Tuesday to bring their season to an end, with the table decided on a points-per-game basis.