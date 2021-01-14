Report: Rangers and Celtic eye move for Fatai Gbadamosi

Rangers are keeping an eye on Fatai Gbadamosi in the January transfer window, according to reports from 90min.

The Ibrox club have been linked with a move for Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi, but they are also looking to strengthen other areas of the pitch.





The 22-year-old defensive midfielder plays for Nigerian second-tier side Shooting Stars and has represented Nigeria at an international level.

The report claims that the Gers face competition from Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic.

SL View – Good signing for the Old Firm clubs?

Rangers, who are leading the Scottish Premiership table by 21 points from Celtic, are well stocked in midfield.

However, Glen Kamara’s future has been constantly speculated in the media, and Rangers are probably looking for his long-term replacement.

Celtic are also interested in signing him which suggest the Old Firm clubs are spotting a talented youngster. He is not a high profile name that can get the fan base excited, but clearly, he is a player for the future.

Rangers and Celtic can get him at a decent transfer fee, but getting a work permit for him could be an issue.

The Hoops need to undergo a massive rebuilding process in the summer, with Celtic needing to offload a lot of players. With Scott Brown approaching the twilight of his career, it’s high time Celtic invest in young raw talents.