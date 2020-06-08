Report: Rangers and Arsenal interested in Dennis Gyamfi

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing Leicester City youngster Dennis Gyamfi, according to The Daily Record.

Gyamfi is out of contract at Premier League club Leicester at the end of the month, and Rangers, Arsenal, United and Feyenoord all are eyeing a deal on a free transfer, according to the report.





It has been claimed that Rangers manager Gerrard has been tracking the 18-year-old right-back for the past 18 months and tried to sign him last summer.

James Tavernier’s cover?

Gyamfi has yet to break into the Leicester first team and is part of their youth side.

However, the 18-year-old is hugely talented, and the right-back would be a very good signing for the Gers in the long run.

James Tavernier is the first-choice right-back at Rangers at the moment, and Gerrard needs cover for that position.

True, Gyamfi cannot come straight into the starting lineup, but he will learn and grown by shadowing Tavernier and by working with Gerrard on a daily basis.

Rangers will be determined to stop their bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic from winning the Scottish Premiership title next season, as it will be their 10th in a row.