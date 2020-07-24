Report: Rangers agree deal to sign Leon Balogun

According to The Scottish Sun, German-born centre-back Leon Balogun has agreed to join Rangers after his contract with Brighton and Hove Albion expired at the end of the season.

The Nigerian international has been a free agent since but is now set to sign a two-year contract to move to Ibrox.





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants a new defender with Nikola Katic out injured and facing months on the sidelines, and he has identified the 32-year-old as a replacement.

Balogun spent the second-half of the campaign on loan at English Championship side Wigan Athletic, playing nine league games but will now look to spend the next two years at Rangers, with an official announcement expected today.

The 6ft 3in defender brings quality and experience to the Rangers backline despite managing to play just 11 games across all competitions for the Premier League side after arriving from Mainz 05 in the summer of 2018.

Gerrard is looking to assemble a squad capable of stopping Celtic from winning a 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title next term, and Balogun could be a fine addition to his team.

The former Werder Bremen centre-back has 32 international caps to his name with the Super Eagles and is international teammates with soon-to-be Rangers teammate Joe Aribo.