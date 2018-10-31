Report: Ranger set to move for Steven Davis in January

Glasgow Rangers are looking to bring back their former player to the Ibrox club in the January transfer window as Steven Gerrard tries to bolster his squad.
According to reports from The Belfast Telegraph, the Gers are poised to make a move for Steven Davis, who is getting increasingly frustrated at Southampton due to lack of regular game time.
The Northern Ireland skipper, who has 105 caps for his country, left Ibrox to join St Mary’s in 2012, is now looking to return to his former club on a loan move.
The 33-year-old has made 220 appearances for the Saints since leaving Rangers. However, this season, he is yet to start in a league fixture.
Mark Hughes deploys two defensively-minded central midfielders in Oriol Romeu and Mario Lemina which means Davis has been frozen out.
The Gers wanted to sign him in the summer but they couldn’t strike a deal. It seems they will make a move for him again, on loan this time with the option to sign him permanently.
Davis was a fan favourite at Rangers. During his four seasons at the club, he won three Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups. Additionally, he helped the Gers to a Uefa Cup Final in 2008 after he was loaned from Fulham.