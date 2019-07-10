Report: Rafa Benitez tells Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira not to take the Newcastle United job

Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta and Nice boss Patrick Vieira have both been linked with succeeding erstwhile Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez at Saint James’ Park.
However, the former Liverpool boss has told the Arsenal legends not to take up the offer after phone calls with him, according to The Sun.
Benitez criticised the Newcastle board for how they treated him, and did reveal yesterday on his blog that he has had more meetings with the chairman, the president and the general manager of Dalian Yifang this week than he had with those above him in three years on Tyneside.
The message is clear enough for Arteta and Vieira, and both have since ruled themselves out of the running for the Magpies’ job.
Benitez and Newcastle owner Mike Ashley endured a frosty relationship during the Spaniard’s time at the club, hardly seeing face to face.
Ashley made transfer funds scarce, and both parties had to go their separate ways after terms for a contract renewal weren’t agreed.
Benitez is sure Arteta and Vieira will suffer the same fate at SJP, and the young managers could struggle to keep the club up should they decide to take up the offer.