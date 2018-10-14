Report: Rafa Benitez fears Newcastle sacking

According to reports from The Mirror, Newcastle boss and fan favourite Rafael Benitez fears that he could be sacked before the end of the season.
The Magpies have made a poor start to the 2018/19 campaign. They are yet pick up a win so far, and find themselves 19th in the Premier League table after eight games.
The report claims that the Spaniard is ‘disturbed’ with reports ongoing reports about other managers being linked with his job at St James’s Park.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is the latest name to be linked with the Newcastle job. Benitez is confident that he will steer Newcastle to Premier League safety, but he has no plans to extend his stay beyond the season.
The Mirror reports that Benitez believes that he could find himself a casualty with owner Mike Ashley desperate to avoid a backlash on Tyneside. Put it simply, he fears that Ashley could sack him before the end of the season.
Newcastle fans simply adore Benitez, and believe he is the right man for the job. Meanwhile, Newcastle need to get back to winning ways after the international break.