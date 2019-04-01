Report: Rafa Benitez almost certain to sign a new contract at Newcastle United

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is almost certain to put pen to paper for a new contract.
The Spaniard’s current deal ends at the end of the season, and the reluctance of owner Mike Ashley has continuously put him off.
It remains to be seen if Benitez will eventually sign a new deal or not, but it is believed that “constructive talks are taking place, quietly, without fuss, in the background, and it is hugely encouraging.”
The Magpies boss wants to stay, but he is aiming more than merely fighting for survival every other campaign.
The 58-year-old told AS a few weeks ago that he decided to remain at Saint James’ Park following the club’s relegation in order to put together a competitive side to challenge for the top eight in the English top-flight.
And he will be hoping there are more investments going forward after the club broke their transfer record to secure the signature of Paraguay international Miguel Almiron for £21million in January.
The move showed Ashley might be finally willing to start splashing the cash, and while takeover talks have continued to come and go, it seems the billionaire’s 12-year ownership of Newcastle isn’t coming to an end anytime soon.
Things look positive, and it won’t come as a shock if Benitez remains in charge of the club next season.
He only needs assurances that there will be money to spend this summer and going forward.