Report: QPR star Eberechi Eze dreams of Arsenal move

According to Sky Sports, Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze dreams of joining Arsenal.

It has been reported that Eze will leave QPR in the summer transfer window if a club pays £20 million in transfer fees to the Championship side.





The 22-year-old grew up as a supporter of Arsenal, and his dream would be to move to the Gunners, according to the report.

However, the report does not actually claim that the North London outfit want to sign the 22-year-old.

Quality footballer

Eze is one of the best young attacking players in the Championship, and it is hard to see him stay at QPR beyond the summer.

The 22-year-old is ready to take the next step in his career and move to a club in the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, the attacking midfielder scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 46 Championship games for QPR this past season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, he scored four goals and provided three assists in 42 league games.

Eze is still developing as a footballer, but he has been progressing well over the past two or so years, and it would be worth a Premier League club making a move for him this summer.