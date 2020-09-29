Report: PSG want Tottenham’s Dele Alli…Daniel Levy ‘considering accepting’ offer

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering making a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli this summer.

Alli’s future has come under speculation in the media after he was banished from the Spurs matchday squad in their previous two league matches.





In fact, according to reports from the Telegraph, Alli won’t be included in the Tottenham squad for their Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has been left bemused by the treatment from Jose Mourinho, although the Portuguese boss has stated that Alli remains a part of his plans.

According to reports from RMC Sport, PSG are ready to make their move for Alli, with Tottenham chief Daniel Levy now ‘considering accepting’ an offer from the French giants.

The Telegraph recently claimed that the Ligue 1 champions firmly believe Alli has his heart set on a move to the French capital.

They are ‘increasingly confident’ that a deal can be agreed with Tottenham before the transfer deadline, and are now preparing a loan offer to sign him.

They will further look to make his move a permanent one with Mourinho open to letting the England star leave.

Alli has been one of the key players for Spurs since he joined from MK Dons. Mauricio Pochettino hailed him as an ‘amazing’ player, but it seems Levy has taken a frantic decision to let him go.