Report: PSG want Idrissa Gueye as Adrien Rabiot’s replacement

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain are eyeing Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye as the potential replacement for Barcelona-bound Adrien Rabiot in January, reports Paris United.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the France international midfielder has verbally agreed a move to Barcelona at the end of the season, when his contract at the Parc des Princes expires, and the French giants see Gueye as a perfect replacement.
The Senegal international has been a fixture in Everton’s lineup since arriving from Aston Villa, and losing him will be a huge blow to the Toffees.
Concernant les pistes explorées au milieu de terrain, Idrissa #Gueye (Everton) est aussi ciblé par le #PSG.
Gueye has improved immensely under manager Marco Silva, and has started 11 of the club’s 12 Premier League games this term.
The tireless midfield powerhouse is a key cog for Everton, and while the club won’t be keen to let go, a huge offer might force their hands.
Not many players will reject the chance to play for a side as huge as PSG, and it remains to be seen if Gueye can reject them if they indeed come calling.
Holding on to one of their most-prized possession could prove herculean for Everton in the coming months, and it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.