Report: PSG want Idrissa Gueye as Adrien Rabiot’s replacement

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain are eyeing Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye as the potential replacement for Barcelona-bound Adrien Rabiot in January, reports Paris United.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the France international midfielder has verbally agreed a move to Barcelona at the end of the season, when his contract at the Parc des Princes expires, and the French giants see Gueye as a perfect replacement.

The Senegal international has been a fixture in Everton’s lineup since arriving from Aston Villa, and losing him will be a huge blow to the Toffees.

Gueye has improved immensely under manager Marco Silva, and has started 11 of the club’s 12 Premier League games this term.

The tireless midfield powerhouse is a key cog for Everton, and while the club won’t be keen to let go, a huge offer might force their hands.

Not many players will reject the chance to play for a side as huge as PSG, and it remains to be seen if Gueye can reject them if they indeed come calling.

Holding on to one of their most-prized possession could prove herculean for Everton in the coming months, and it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.

