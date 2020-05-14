Report: PSG want Aston Villa loanee Pepe Reina this summer

According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina this summer.
The 37-year-old is currently on loan at Aston Villa till the end of the season and could find himself in the French capital next season.
Dean Smith’s side brought Reina in during the January transfer window following a long-term injury that initially ruled Tom Heaton out of the season, but a permanent move isn’t on the cards and the goalie has since revealed he wants to return to Milan at the end of his loan deal at Villa Park.
The Spaniard told fans during an Instagram Q&A last month that: “After the loan to Aston Villa I have to go back. The idea is to see out the last year of the contract that I have left.”
Reina hasn’t particularly done enough to warrant a permanent move to Villa, and with Heaton and Jed Steer set to return to full fitness while Orjan Nyland and Viljami Sinisalo provide cover, there isn’t a need to have the Spaniard on their books beyond the end of the campaign.
PSG see him as an ideal backup to Keylor Navas, though, as they aren’t keen to activate the option to buy in Sergio Rico’s loan deal.
With four goalies likely to be available on their books next term if they hold on to their Premier League status, it doesn’t seem Villa will be looking to sign another goalkeeper this summer, and even relegation to the Championship should see them hold on to Nyland and Sinisalo.