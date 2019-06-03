Report: PSG to revive interest in Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye

According to TF1 (via Daily Record), French giants Paris Saint-Germain are planning to revive interest in Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer.
The Ligue 1 champions wanted the Senegalese international in January, but the Toffees rejected their bids, and PSG moved on, focusing on landing Napoli midfielder Allan this summer instead.
However, the Serie A giants have slapped a £70 million asking price on the Brazilian, and PSG now want to return for Gueye.
The Everton star submitted a transfer request in January upon the Frenchs’ interest in him, and every party involved will hope to work something out this time around.
Manchester United have also been linked with the 29-year-old, and it is becoming increasingly likely that a summer exit from Goodison Park could be on the cards for the midfielder.
Gueye remains a key player for Everton, but with age no longer on his side and given his desire to leave, it will be wise to let him go and invest in a younger player with his fees.