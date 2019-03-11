Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: PSG set sight on Everton’s Henry Onyekuru

Report: PSG set sight on Everton’s Henry Onyekuru

11 March, 2019 English Championship, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from Teamtalk, Turkish club Galatasaray and French giants Paris Saint-Germain are both keen on signing Everton owned forward Henry Onyekuru.

Two years ago, Everton signed Onyekuru from KAS Eupen for a fee in the region of £7 million. The 21-year-old has been out on loan at Galatasaray where he has managed nine goals this season.

The report claims that PSG are considering making Everton a £20 million offer for the highly-rated forward.

Everton sent him out on loan because he was not previously eligible for a work permit.

Although the Toffees are increasingly confident of getting a work permit for him, PSG’s offer could prove to be too tempting for them.

Everton could make a profit on the attacker despite him never playing for the club. He has shown flashes of brilliance at times, but has probably not done enough to suggest that he is a better option for Everton than the likes of Richarlison, Ademola Lookman, Theo Walcott and Bernard.

Hugo Lloris comments on Tottenham's top four chances
Aston Villa fans react to Albert Adomah's derby display

About The Author

johnblake