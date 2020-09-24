Report: PSG ready to pull out of race for Tottenham’s Dele Alli

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pull out of negotiation to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur, the Telegraph reports.

Alli’s future has been speculated in the media after the England international was dropped from the squad during Spurs’ 5-2 win against Southampton in the Premier League last week.





The decision left Alli angry and confused, and he was keen to join PSG, who reportedly made an approach to sign him this summer.

The report claims that PSG are finding it difficult now to agree to the financial terms to sign the midfielder.

PSG held initial talks and they were feeling confident that they could agree a deal for Alli with Tottenham Hotspur. However, they have now decided to pull out of negotiation for the England international, who is expected to feature in the Europa League clash for Spurs on Thursday.

PSG were only interested in taking the 24-year-old on loan. The Telegraph claims that they believed a deal could be struck. Interestingly, Alli was equally keen to join PSG.

Inter Milan have also expressed an interest in Alli but it seems he is likely to stay at the north London club and fight for his place.