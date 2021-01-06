Report: PSG plotting loan move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli

According to The Daily Telegraph, Paris Saint-Germain are optimistic of their chances of finally landing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli on loan following the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as Thomas Tuchel’s successor.

The European giants saw Spurs knock back three bids to sign the England international on loan last summer and, while chairman Daniel Levy remains reluctant about doing a deal, Pochettino is keen on a reunion.





The Argentine helped turn Alli into one of the best players in the English top-flight during his time in the Tottenham dugout, and both have remained in touch since his sacking.

The 24-year-old isn’t in the first-team plans of head coach Jose Mourinho and sometimes fails to make Spurs’ matchday squads.

He has been left confused by some of the treatment from the Portuguese, and he believes that a loan move away from the North London outfit could be the best way to recover some of his confidence and form.

Mourinho wouldn’t hesitate to approve an exit if PSG can agree a deal with Levy, and the club’s cordial relationship with Pochettino could make a move work out this time around.

Alli is currently out of the England squad as a result of his struggles at club level, and he isn’t likely to make Gareth Southgate’s European Championship squad in the summer if he remains at Tottenham for the second half of 2020-21.

He is firmly behind Giovani Lo Celso and Gareth Bale in the pecking order, but the duo are currently out injured and Spurs could be reluctant to let him leave for PSG if they don’t recover soon.

Pochettino wouldn’t hesitate to give Alli much-needed playing opportunities at the Parc des Princes, and a change of scenery could do the youngster a lot of good and get him back firing on all cylinders.