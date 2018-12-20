Report: PSG in the hunt for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye

European heavyweight Paris Saint-Germain have drawn up a list of candidates they want to sign in January, and one of them is Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye.
According to reports from The Sun, the French giants have drawn up a list of five midfielders that they are looking to sign in January, and Gueye is one of their priorities.
The Senegal midfielder has established himself as a key player under Marco Silva, starting in 15 Premier League games for the club.
He has produced some very good performances this season, and has earned rave reviews from his manager as well.
The 29-year-old has a contract at the Merseyside club till 2022, and Everton must do everything to keep hold of him.
Gueye, who is on £45k-a-week wages at Everton, is key to Silva’s philosophy, and therefore, the Toffees boss should avoid cashing in on him unless the club receive too good an offer to turn down.
PSG are also looking at Southampton’s Mario Lemina while Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure is also a potential target for them.