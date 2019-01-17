Report: PSG holding talks with Everton to sign Idrissa Gueye

According to reports from France Football, Paris Saint-Germain are determined to land Idrissa Gueye in the January transfer despite Everton’s reluctance to sell.
The report claims that the French giants are are eyeing a £30m move for the 29-year-old combative midfielder.
PSG are already in talks with Everton to try and sign the Senegal international who joined the Merseyside club in 2016 from Aston Villa.
Interestingly, Gana would be interested in a move to the Champions League side, which could make the transfer work in PSG’s favour.
Earlier, the Liverpool Echo reported that PSG are yet to contact Everton directly over the availability of the midfielder who has been in excellent form this season.
He has become a key player under Marco Silva, and the club have no intention of selling him in January. Gueye brings energy and athleticism in the side, and his work-rate that enables the Blues to regain possession is simply admirable.
Furthermore, Gueye has two-and-half years left on his £45k-per-week Goodison contract, and Everton won’t sell him unless they have a replacement in place.