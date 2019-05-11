Report: PSG have made an offer for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea

According to French journalist Geoffroy Garetier, Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.
The 28-year-old has rejected the Red Devils’ new deal worth £350,000-a-week, and it seems he is only interested in leaving Old Trafford this summer.
The eight-time Ligue 1 champions are said to be willing to pay De Gea the same wages United are offering him to sign a new deal, and they are keen to land him as they look to let go of Gianluigi Buffon after a season.
The Theatre of Dreams outfit were forced to activate the one-year contract extension in the Spain international’s deal earlier this year, but risk losing him for free come summer 2020 if he doesn’t put pen to paper.
De Gea has struggled in goal this term, but his alarming dip in form hasn’t dissuaded PSG from pursuing their interest in him, and they believe he’s the world-class goalkeeper needed to take them to the next level.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t keen on letting one of his most important and best players go, but the lack of Champions League football next season – which could see back-up goalie Sergio Romero be in goal for the Europa League campaign – could force De Gea towards the exit.