Report: PSG goalkeeper and Arsenal target Alphonse Areola has passed his Fulham medical

According to RMC (via GFFN), Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper and Arsenal target Alphonse Areola has passed his medical with Fulham, and a deal is now imminent.

There are still some final details to be sorted out between the three parties, but the move is expected to go through.





Fulham want Areola on a season-long loan, and the France international, who spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, is keen to join having already bought a house in London.

Arsenal are also keen on the Frenchman as they prepare for Emiliano Martinez’s potential exit, but it appears that he prefers to join the Craven Cottage outfit ahead of the Gunners due to the guarantee of regular playing chances.

The newly-promoted Premier League side want a new goalkeeper, and they have also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Paulo Gazzaniga.

Areola, 27, made nine appearances for Madrid last season, and he will be keen to play regularly in 2020-21 in order to boost his chances of returning to the French squad ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

He will most likely be Fulham’s number 1 if he joins, and manager Scott Parker will hope his arrival and quality help hand his side’s top-flight survival chances a massive boost.