Report: Porto want West Ham United’s Felipe Anderson

According to talkSPORT, FC Porto are interested in signing Felipe Anderson from West Ham United on transfer deadline day.

It has been reported that Porto have made an approach to West Ham to sign the Brazil international attacking midfielder on loan from the Hammers before the summer transfer window closes today.





The Portuguese giants are in talks over a loan deal, with West Ham manager David Moyes open to sending the 27-year-old out on loan this season, according to the report.

West Ham United spell

Anderson joined West Ham from Lazio in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by talkSPORT to be worth £36 million.

Described as a player with “undoubted creative ability” on West Ham’s official website, the 27-year-old has failed to hit the heights that he was expected to.

According to WhoScored, Anderson made 36 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham during the 2018-19 campaign, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in the process.

Last season, the Brazilian made 20 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for the Hammers, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.