Report: Porto want Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, could offer Chancel Mbemba

Euro giants Porto are considering making a spectacular move to sign Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham and could throw in defender Chancel Mbemba, according to The Scottish Sun.
Although Ntcham hasn’t been at his best this season, he is still a key player for Brendan Rodgers. Surely, the club don’t want to lose any key player in January, but Porto could tempt the Scottish champions with a lucrative £14million deal for Ntcham.
Porto were interested during the summer but Celtic blocked the move at that time. However, they are back now with boss Sergio Conceicao determined to lure Ntcham to Portugal this month.
The Portuguese outfit are even willing to throw in defender Mbemba to try and sweeten the deal.
The 24-year-old DR Congo international, who joined Porto from Newcastle United over the summer, has struggled to make an impact.
Ntcham could feel that he needs to be playing in Champions League in order to be recognised for the senior French national side.
Celtic could be looking to sign a defender with Dedryck Boyata’s future up in the air, and Mbemba could be a decent addition to their squad.