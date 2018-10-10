Report: Pontus Jansson returns to Leeds from Sweden squad ahead of schedule

Pontus Jansson has been enjoying the form of his life at Leeds United. He started the season slowly but has been in fine form in recent games. It won’t be wrong to say that it has been his best in a Leeds shirt since returning from Sweden’s excellent World Cup campaign that saw them reach the quarterfinals.
The 27-year-old grabbed the headlines last week when he scored an excellent equaliser against Brentford before swearing live on Sky Sports in the immediate aftermath on Saturday.
He was called up to the squad to face Russia in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening, before playing host to Slovakia next Tuesday.
However, according to reports from Swedish outlet Svenskfotboll, Jansson is set to return to Leeds United early from the international break. The reason being his wife is about to give birth to his first child, and he has now been replaced by FC Copenhagen centre-back Sotirios Papagiannopoulos.
Jansson has made nine league appearances for Leeds this season, and has helped Leeds keep five clean sheets and win four times.
He will be fully fresh when Leeds will take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park after the international break.