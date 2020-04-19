Report: PIF, Amanda Staveley and Reuben Brothers planning to hold big strategic meeting about Newcastle United takeover on Tuesday

According to Eurosport France journalist Manu Lonjon, Newcastle United prospective new owners are planning to hold a big strategic meeting concerning the club’s takeover and immediate future on Tuesday.
Big strategic meeting of future owners to come from Newcastle (which should be held on Tuesday). pic.twitter.com/SwUxWOg2p3
— Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) April 19, 2020
refine the project. make a list of profiles / names for differents positions.. https://t.co/Vv6aHE0A9e
— Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) April 19, 2020
The French journalist was the first to break the news that Magpies owner Mike Ashley had finally agreed to sell the club to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund earlier this month, and he appears to be very much in the know about the latest concerning every move of the impending takeover.
Newcastle en passe d’être vendu ! Preuve de l’avancement de négociations, la cellule recrutement vient d’être mise au chômage technique jusqu’à nouvel ordre !
Le club cherche un nouvel coach ( Benitez de retour ? ) et auditionne des DS pic.twitter.com/9e0QIgxiIV
— Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) April 9, 2020
The PIF, Amanda Staveley and Reuben Brothers are the major parties pushing for the takeover, and they now plan to meet in order to refine the project, make a list of profiles and names for different positions ahead of their ownership of Newcastle.
For such a meeting to be scheduled, it means everything is going on smoothly and as planned concerning the takeover, and the Premier League is said to be carrying out its owners’ and directors’ test.
As the Eurosport France journalist earlier claimed, an official announcement regarding the success of the takeover remains planned for next month, and as The Athletic’s David Ornstein has suggested, Ashley letting go of Newcastle is looking very likely this time.
No. Of what i know, the annoucement could be sometime in may. No more details https://t.co/DwAprYTWz7
— Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) April 19, 2020