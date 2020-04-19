Blog Teams Newcastle United Report: PIF, Amanda Staveley and Reuben Brothers planning to hold big strategic meeting about Newcastle United takeover on Tuesday

Report: PIF, Amanda Staveley and Reuben Brothers planning to hold big strategic meeting about Newcastle United takeover on Tuesday

19 April, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours
Amanda Staveley

According to Eurosport France journalist Manu Lonjon, Newcastle United prospective new owners are planning to hold a big strategic meeting concerning the club’s takeover and immediate future on Tuesday.

The French journalist was the first to break the news that Magpies owner Mike Ashley had finally agreed to sell the club to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund earlier this month, and he appears to be very much in the know about the latest concerning every move of the impending takeover.

The PIF, Amanda Staveley and Reuben Brothers are the major parties pushing for the takeover, and they now plan to meet in order to refine the project, make a list of profiles and names for different positions ahead of their ownership of Newcastle.

NEXT:   Liverpool have a 65% chance of beating Newcastle United

For such a meeting to be scheduled, it means everything is going on smoothly and as planned concerning the takeover, and the Premier League is said to be carrying out its owners’ and directors’ test.

As the Eurosport France journalist earlier claimed, an official announcement regarding the success of the takeover remains planned for next month, and as The Athletic’s David Ornstein has suggested, Ashley letting go of Newcastle is looking very likely this time.

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!!