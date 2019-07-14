Report: Philippe Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian could be the intermediary to help West Ham United out in final talks to land Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller

According to football.london, West Ham United director of football and transfer negotiator Mario Husillos is currently in China with the squad despite the fact that the club are trying to wrap up a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller.
The Hammers’ Argentine transfer chief won’t be having any face to face contact with the representatives of the French striker, nevertheless, further progress is expected to be made in discussions with the player’s agents.
Husillos secured a deal for Spanish midfield sensation Pablo Fornals last month and was close to helping West Ham sign Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez having met with the agents of both players.
With him being with the squad in the Far East for the Premier League Asia Trophy, the Hammers need an intermediary to help them out with talks physically, and football.london believes that could be super agent Kia Joorabchian.
The British-Iranian businessman is the owner of Media Sports Investments and Sports Invest UK Ltd, and he is the agent of Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.
Joorabchian helped seal West Ham’s famous double move for Argentine duo Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano in the summer of 2006, and could be helping them get a deal for Haller over the line.
The London Stadium outfit are in dire need of a quality striker to lead their line next season, and with 26 days left in the summer transfer window, they can’t afford to waste time if they want to seal a deal for the Frankfurt star.