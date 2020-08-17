Report: Peterborough have accepted £10 million bid from Brentford for Celtic striking target Ivan Toney

According to talkSPORT, English Championship side Brentford have seen their £10 million bid for Peterborough striker Ivan Toney accepted, dealing a blow on Celtic’s chances of landing the 24-year-old.

Brentford will part with £6.5 million upfront, with the other £3.5 million to be paid as add ons.





The Hoops were keen on Toney as manager Neil Lennon wants to boost his striking options, but their £4 million bid got turned down and they are yet to return with an improved bid.

Peterborough’s Director of Football Barry Fry claimed that Celtic would have been Toney’s preferred choice, but the club have moved on as Brentford have met their demands.

Odsonne Edouard is the Hoops first-choice striker, but they could do with one more quality addition for this campaign.

Toney bagged 26 goals in 39 games across all competitions for the English League One last term, and the chance to play in Europe with Celtic would have attracted him.

The Scottish Premiership giants have since brought in Albian Ajeti from West Ham United, and they will hope the Swiss international can help with their 10-in-a-row title bid.