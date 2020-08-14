Report: Paulinho close to Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer

Braga striker Paulinho is close to joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.

It has been reported that the 27-year-old striker is close to moving to Wolves from Braga for €25 million (£22.52 million).





Italian club Lazio are also interested in the Portuguese striker, but the Serie A outfit are able to offer €15 million (£13.51 million).

Stats

According to WhoScored, Paulinho made 27 starts and two substitute appearances in the Portuguese league for Braga this past season, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The 27-year-old striker also made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the Portuguese side, scoring four goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Paulinho is a very good striker who is at the top of his game, and the Portuguese would make an immediate impact at Wolves.

The Wanderers will be aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table next season, and the 27-year-old would give manager Nuno a valuable option.

Paulinho is at the top of his game, and the striker would be determined to hit the ground running at Wolves.