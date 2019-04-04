Report: Paul Pogba wants £500k-a-week to remain at Manchester United amidst Real Madrid links

According to The Sun, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to become the club’s highest-paid player and earn £500,000 per week in order to put pen to paper for a new contract.
The France international has two years left on his current deal at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils are ready to open contract extension talks next week with his agent Mino Raiola in order to ward off strong interests from Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window.
Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane admires Pogba, and vice-versa, and despite no buyout clause in his current contract, a move to Santiago Bernabeu could be on the cards even though United aren’t keen on selling.
The 26-year-old currently earns £300,000 per week, and it remains to be seen if United will be willing to give in to his new demands.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Pogba a key cog of the starting lineup once again after he fell out with Jose Mourinho and lost his place, and the Norwegian will be desperate to hold on to one of his best players.
United do have an option to extend his contract by a year should the current one run down, but The Sun claims they could be willing to hand him a new three-year deal in order to keep him from leaving for Madrid.
Alexis Sanchez, who gets paid £400,000 per week is United’s highest earner at the moment, and considering his poor form since arriving from Arsenal last January, Raiola will strongly argue that Pogba deserves to be paid more than him.