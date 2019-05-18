Report: Paul Pogba must hand in transfer request to force Manchester United exit

According to The Sun, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward doesn’t want French midfielder Paul Pogba to leave Old Trafford this summer, and the 26-year-old has to hand in a transfer request to force a Real Madrid move.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t against the star’s wishes to link up with Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu, as he doesn’t want to hold on to any player who wants out.
However, it could take more than the reported £120million selling price for Pogba to complete a summer exit, as Woodward believes his departure will deal a blow on the club’s standing as one of biggest brands on the planet.
The World Cup winner has two years left on his current contract, and the Red Devils are ready to hand him a new deal.
However, with United failing to challenge for the biggest domestic and continental prizes since he returned to the Theatre of Dreams three seasons ago, Pogba seems keen on joining his childhood hero Zidane at Madrid.
The French legend wants to rebuild his squad this summer after the La Liga giants won nothing in 2018-19, and his fellow compatriot is a top target.
With the United management not willing to let go of Pogba, though, a huge battle could be on their hands in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see how things pan out.