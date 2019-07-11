Report: Paris Saint Germain return with £27 million bid for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye

According to L’Équipe (via GFFN), French giants Paris Saint-Germain have tabled a new £27 million bid for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye after their attempts to secure his signature in January fell through.
Both teams are expected to re-open talks in the coming days as they were only paused after the winter transfer window shut.
The Senegalese international central midfielder wants to leave Goodison Park, and did hand in a transfer request in January.
However, manager Marco Silva wasn’t keen to lose such a key player during the middle of the campaign.
Gueye, 29, has established himself as a key player for Everton since arriving from Aston Villa, and the Toffees could be keen to cash in on him.
As reported by Sky Sports, PSG tabled £21.5million and £26.2million bids which the Goodison Park outfit knocked back, and the midfield powerhouse also pushed for an exit by submitting a transfer request.