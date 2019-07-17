Report: Paris Saint-Germain confident of signing Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, Manchester United also keen

According to Le Parisien (via GFFN), Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is looking increasingly likely to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer after a transfer move fell through in January.
Manchester United and other suitors are also in the race for the signature of the 29-year-old, but the European giants are confident of beating competition to his services.
Gueye has been terrific for Senegal at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, and is looking to help them to victory against Algeria in Friday’s final.
PSG have since revived their interest and are finally ready to thrash out a deal with Everton having being in negotiations with them, and the midfielder super motivated to make the move.
Gueye will decide on his future next week, and has been handed a huge boost after the Goodison Park outfit told him that they will not prevent his departure at all costs.
If United can pip them to his signing remains to be seen, though, and the future of the want-away Paul Pogba at Old Trafford will likely have a huge say on their final decision.
The chance to play regular Champions League football and silverware will most likely see the Everton star choose PSG ahead of the Red Devils, though, and manager Marco Silva has to identify a replacement capable of filling Gueye’s shoes with a summer exit seemingly on the cards.