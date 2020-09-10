Report: Orjan Nyland surplus to requirements at Aston Villa

Orjan Nyland is surplus to requirements at Aston Villa, according to The Daily Mail.

The report has claimed that fellow goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic is also available in the summer transfer window.





The Villans are actively pursuing Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, with the report in The Daily Mail claiming that the Gunners expect a third bid for the Argentine goalkeeper from Dean Smith’s side.

Aston Villa spell

Nyland joined Villa from German side FC Ingolstadt in the summer of 2018 when Steve Bruce – now the manager of Newcastle United – was in charge of the Villans.

The Norway international arrived at Villa Park with a strong reputation, but he has not been able to establish himself as an important player in the starting lineup.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper played 23 matches in the Championship in 2018-19, and made five starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Villans last season, according to WhoScored.

No future at Aston Villa?

Tom Heaton is the first choice goalkeeper at Villa when he is fit and available, and if the Villans sign Martinez from Arsenal this summer, then it is hard to see Nyland even get in the matchday squads.