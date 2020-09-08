Report: Ollie Watkins to begin Aston Villa medical today

According to The Times, Brentford star Ollie Watkins will undergo a medical with Aston Villa today.

It has been reported that the Villans have agreed a £28 million transfer fee with Championship club Brentford for Watkins, who can play as a forward or as an attacking midfielder and was described as “a clinical finisher” by former Villa striker Kevin Phillips on Quest (9pm, February 8, 2020).





The fee could reach as much as £33 million, according to the report, which has added that the 24-year-old will undergo a medical today.

Aston Villa need to sign a striker

Wesley had injury problems last season and, according to The Times, the Brazilian may not be fit until next year due to a serious knee injury.

The 23-year-old actually did not have a great time when he was fit and available, as he scored just five goals in 21 Premier League appearances, according to WhoScored.

Mbwana Samatta joined Villa from Gent in the January transfer window, but he failed to make an impact at the Villans, who need to bring in a new frontman this summer.

Watkins was played as a striker last season, and he scored 26 goals and provided three assists in the Championship for Brentford, according to WhoScored.