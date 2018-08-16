Report: Olivier Ntcham offered to Marseille by agents

Celtic signed Olivier Ntcham from Manchester City on a long term deal, paying £4.5million, according to BBC Sport. The 22-year-old enjoyed a brilliant first season at Celtic, but he is already attracting interest from European clubs.
RMC Sport reported earlier this week that FC Porto are showing keen interest in signing the midfielder, and that they have opened talks with the player’s representatives over a possible move.
However, French publication L’Equipe reports that Ntcham has been offered to French club Marseille, but they aren’t interested in signing him.
Ntcham has a contract with the Bhoys till 2021, he has enjoyed a brilliant 2017-18 campaign, and so it raises suspicion as to why his agents would be willing to take him away from the club.
Interestingly, L’Equipe claims that Marseille are rather interested in signing Ntcham’s club teammate Moussa Dembele.
Marseille had previously registered interest in signing the 22-year-old striker, and they are now preparing a £13.5 million bid for his services.
Brendan Rodgers will be desperate to add new faces to his squad, but without Champions League football, he could face the prospect of losing two of his key players.