Report: Oliver Burke could be tempted to join Celtic in January

According to reports from the Scottish Sun, Celtic are considering making a loan move for West Bromwich Albion attacker Oliver Burke in the January transfer window.
The report claims that Brendan Rodgers has approached the club to sign the out-of-favour wide man for the second half of the season.
The 21-year-old is struggling for game time at the Hawthorns, and he could be tempted by the prospect of joining Celtic, arguably one of the biggest clubs in the world.
At the same time, Burke wants to make sure whether he will get regular games at his potential new club.
Burke joined the Baggies for a fee in the region of £15m in 2017, but the move has not turned to be a success. He is a highly talented young player but somehow has lost his way in recent seasons.
Moreover, Celtic do not need another winger this month. The Bhoys should focus on signing a striker and therefore must turn their attention elsewhere.