Report: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will opt against buying a centre-back in order to seal £100million Jadon Sancho transfer

According to The Sun, Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will opt against strengthening the defence in summer in order to seal a move for £100million-rated Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.
The Red Devils were keen on landing a centre-back last summer, with both Leicester City’s Harry Maguire and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly on their radar.
But it will take more than £75million – the current world record for a centre-back – to land the Senegalese defender and Solskjaer – who is set to be named permanent manager – wants to focus funds on securing a right-winger.
That is the Norwegian’s top priority for the summer transfer window, and while Juventus’ Douglas Costa and Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic are being watched, Sancho tops United list.
The Red Devils currently have Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and the injured Marcos Rojo within their central defence ranks, and Solskjaer wants to give them a chance to prove themselves before deciding if another centre-back is needed.
Sancho has been in sensational form for Dortmund this term, scoring nine goals and assisting 11 others, and with Alexis Sanchez failing to impress, the teenage sensation could be a perfect replacement.