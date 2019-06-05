Report: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to hand Axel Tuanzebe new contract and chance to impress in pre-season

According to The Sun, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to hand defender Axel Tuanzebe a new contract and a chance to impress in pre-season when the players resume from their summer break.
The 21-year-old impressed on a season-long loan at Aston Villa, featuring in 28 Championship games and helping them to Premier League promotion.
The newly-promoted side would love to have him back temporarily or permanently for 2019-20, but they have to wait till Solskjaer makes a decision on his future.
Tuanzebe has just a year left on his current deal, and United aren’t ready to let him run down his contract and lose him for free.
The Red Devils need centre-backs and a right-back, and after impressing in both positions for Villa last term, Solskjaer won’t hesitate to keep faith in him if he is impressed by his performances when they go on tour.
However, landing their defensive targets could see United allow him return to Villa on another loan after they might have extended his contract, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.
Tuanzebe will be keen to play regularly in the Premier League next term, and he mightn’t hesitate to ask for a Villa Park return if he can’t get such guarantees at Old Trafford.