Report: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Liverpool do not have enough to beat Manchester City to the title

Manchester United held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Old Trafford over the weekend, and the Reds now lead Manchester City at the top of the league table with just a point.
Jurgen Klopp’s men couldn’t capitalize on United’s injury woes as many would have expected, and the Red Devils interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes they don’t have enough to pip City to the title.
According to The Sun, the Norwegian told his players post-game that Liverpool can play only on the counter-attack, fail to break teams down with a short passing game, lack creativity with no real playmaker – and are not effective unless they score first and face another offensive team, and that they aren’t as good as his United side.
Solskjaer clearly believes they do not have enough to beat City to the title, and with 11 games to go, it will be interesting to see comes out top of the two-race horse.
Pep Guardiola’s side have been handed a massive morale boost after retaining their League Cup title following a victorious penalty shootout against Chelsea on Sunday, after both sides emerged without a goal in regulation and extra time.
City will travel to Old Trafford in April to face United, and the match could prove crucial in the title race if the top-two sides are still breathing down each other’s necks by then.