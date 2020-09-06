Report: Ola Aina is set to join Fulham on season-long loan

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nigeria international full-back Ola Aina is set to join Fulham on a season-long loan with an option to buy from Torino.

Ola Aina is set to join Fulham on loan with buy option from Torino. Agreement reached and here-we-go 🤝⚪️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #FulhamFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

The 23-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Serie A giants, leaving Chelsea permanently last summer after a season-long loan in Italy.





Fulham are landing a quality defender that brings experience to the table, and it will be interesting to see how he fares at Craven Cottage.

Aina played six games for the Blues before joining Hull City on loan for 2017-18, and he has grown in leaps and bounds since.

While the Nigerian is primarily a full-back, he is also comfortable as a wing-back and can play on both the left and right sides of the pitch.

The soon-to-be Fulham defender has eight assists and a goal over the last three seasons, and manager Scott Parker will hope his defensive and attacking abilities come handy as his side look to hold on to their top-flight status at the end of 2020-21.

Aina, a Chelsea academy graduate, will relish the chance to finally prove himself in the English Premier League having not been given the opportunity at Stamford Bridge, and he could prove to be a hit with the Cottagers.