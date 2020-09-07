Report: Ola Aina close to joining Fulham

Fulham are close to completing a deal for Torino defender Ola Aina this summer.

According to transfer expert Nicolo Schira, the Cottagers have already agreed a deal to sign the 23-year-old wing-back.





Schira claims that a deal has been struck between the two clubs. Fulham, who are cautious with their funds, are signing the former Chelsea player on loan by paying €2.5m, with an option to buy him permanently for €12.5m next summer.

Torino will receive 10 percent of the transfer fee on the future sale of Aina.

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 09:09), Scott Parker’s side are expected to complete the deal for Aina within the next 48 hours.

Parker has made four signings already, but it seems he is still looking to make more singings before the start of the new season.

The Fulham boss wants to add quality and depth to his newly-promoted side and getting Aina on loan looks like a cracking piece of business.

The Nigeria International has excelled since moving to Torino. He played 32 times in Serie A last term.

Fulham are also reportedly showing keen interest in signing Austria defender Martin Hinteregger.

The report claims that Parker wants to bring the Frankfurt defender to Craven Cottage this summer, and Fulham could make a formal move for him.