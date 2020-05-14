Report: OGC Nice wants Everton left-back Lucas Digne

According to le10sport, Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice are interested in signing Everton left-back Lucas Digne this summer and are plotting an audacious bid for the France international.
The French side and Marseille were both interested in luring the defender back to the Ligue 1 during the January transfer window, but Everton aren’t looking to lose one of their best players anytime soon.
Manchester City are also still keeping tabs on Digne with boss Pep Guardiola a fan of his attacking abilities.
With Benjamin Mendy struggling to attain an extended duration of full fitness since arriving at the Etihad from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, City are keen to get a quality replacement and they reckon the Toffees star will be the perfect signing.
Despite their interest in Digne, they haven’t made any concrete move, with Nice more likely to do so ahead of them.
The 26-year-old has featured in 61 league games for Everton since his arrival from Barcelona in the summer of 2018, with four goals and nine assists to his name.
Nice were keen to sign him prior to his move to Goodison Park and will attempt to do so again this summer, but it remains to be seen if the Frenchman is open to leaving Everton soon.