Report: Nottingham Forest want Luke Freeman

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Luke Freeman from Sheffield United in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Championship club Forest are in advanced talks with Premier League outfit United over the transfer of the 28-year-old, who can operate as a midfielder or as a winger.





The report has claimed that the Reds want to bring the Englishman to the City Ground on a temporary deal this summer

Sheffield United spell

Freeman joined the Blades from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Football Insider to be worth £5 million.

Much was expected of the 28-year-old when he arrived at United, but the attacker failed to make a huge impact at the Yorkshire club.

According to WhoScored, Freeman made three starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for United last season.

The former QPR star also played twice in the EFL Cup and thrice in the FA Cup for Chris Wilder’s side, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Nottingham Forest?

Freeman may have failed to make an impression in the Premier League, but he showed his class and quality in the Championship when he was at QPR.

The 28-year-old would be a very good signing for Forest on a loan deal and would enhance their chances of finishing in the top six of the Championship table next season.