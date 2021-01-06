Report: Norwich City want £40m for Arsenal target Emiliano Buendia

According to talksport journalist Alex Crook, Arsenal are interested in signing Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta, the Gunners boss, is ‘desperate’ to add creativity to his side and has earmarked Buendia as a potential option.





The 24-year-old is an exciting right-winger, and he is enjoying a fantastic season with the Canaries. Buendia has scored seven goals and provided six assists in the Championship this season, and Arsenal are reportedly keen to secure his services.

💰 "#NCFC want at least £40m." 🗣 "Talks between Arsenal and the players' agent have taken place." ✅ "#AFC are considering a player plus cash deal. Reiss Nelson could be used as bait." @Alex_Crook with the latest on Arsenal's interest in Emiliano Buendia. pic.twitter.com/MNLy8cwjuP — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 5, 2021

Crook claims that Norwich are under no financial pressure to sell the Argentine winger in the January transfer window, having sold Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis in the summer.

In case, he wants to move on, the Canaries are expected to demand a fee in the region of £40 million for the player. Crook claims that talks have already taken place between the London club and the player’s agent.

Arsenal also have other targets and are not willing to meet Norwich’s asking price. The Gunners are considering a player-plus-cash deal, with young Reiss Nelson potentially used as bait.

The Gunners appear to have turned the corner after securing three consecutive wins in the Premier League. Buendia would be a fantastic addition for the club, but Arsenal first need to sell some of their players to make space for a new arrival.

Unless Arsenal get their finances right, it may be difficult to prise Buendia away from Norwich. The Gunners could look at short-term deals with Real Madrid’s Isco and Paris Saint Germain’s Julian Draxler being other options.