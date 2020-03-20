Report: Nine players facing uncertain future at Everton

Earlier this week, Patrick Boyland of The Athletic has claimed that Everton and Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to trim the squad in the summer transfer window.
In order to bring in quality players who could take the Toffees to the next level, Everton must remove the unwanted players to free up space and wage bill.
According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, Everton will certainly offload players who are out of contract at the end of the season.
Oumar Niasse, who joined Everton for a reported fee of £13.5m from Lokomotiv Moscow, has gone through a rollercoaster ride at the Merseyside club, and his time has come to an end.
The striker will be joined through the exit door by players like Cuco Martina, Luke Garbutt and Shani Tarashaj. Both Garbutt and Tarashaj are currently on loan, but they will be allowed to leave the club.
Crystal Palace were looking to sign Cenk Tosun permanently before his serious injury, and an exit for him could be on the cards.
The report also adds that the futures of Yannick Bolasie, Sandro Ramirez, Matty Pennington and Muhamed Besic are also doubtful.
All these players are not in Ancelotti’s immediate plans and the club should be looking to offload them in the summer.