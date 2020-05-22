Report: Nicolas Tagliafico open to Arsenal move

According to The Sun, Nicolas Tagliafico is open to leaving Ajax for Arsenal in the summer transfer window, with Chelsea among the clubs interested in the left-back in the past.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Arsenal are interested in signing the 27-year-old from Dutch club Ajax in a £20 million deal.

The report has claimed that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta wants a new left-back this summer so that Bukayo Saka can be deployed further forward.

It has been further claimed that in past seasons, Chelsea, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have watched Tagliafico in action.

Stats

Tagliafico has been on the books of Ajax since 2018 and has established himself as an important player for the Eredivisie outfit.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old scored two goals and provided four assists in 29 Eredivisie matches for Ajax last season.

The left-back also scored three goals in 10 Champions League matches for the Amsterdam outfit in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.

Tagliafico made 23 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for Ajax this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Argentina international also scored one goal and provided one assist in six Champions League matches and played once in the Europa League this campaign, according to WhoScored.