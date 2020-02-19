Report: Ngolo Kante set to miss Chelsea’s games against Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Liverpool

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
According to French outlet L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante is set to be out of action for at least three weeks following the injury he sustained against Manchester United on Monday.
The France international lasted just 12 minutes after suffering an adductor injury, and has since undergone an in-depth medical examination yesterday.
In what is a huge injury blow to Chelsea, Kante is set to miss Saturday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, while he is also expected to sit out of the games against Bayern Munich, Bournemouth and Liverpool.
The 28-year-old has started just 16 Premier League games this term, and has now been injured thrice so far in 2019-20.
Kante could also miss out on Didier Deschamps’ France squad to face Ukraine and Finland during the international break in March as a result of his current injury.
Luckily for Chelsea, he has a probable stage 2 lesion, so he suffered a small tear and should be fully fit after three weeks.
Boss Frank Lampard will miss his services in those crucial games, though, and it will be interesting to see how he lines up his side in each of those games.
The Blues need the Frenchman back on his feet as soon as possible as they fight to hold on to fourth position in the table.