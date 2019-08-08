Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy agrees deal to join Sheffield Wednesday

8 August, 2019 English Championship, English Premier League, Newcastle United, Sheffield Wednesday, Transfer News & Rumours

According to Sky Sports journalist, Keith Downie, Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is travelling to Yorkshire to undergo his medical at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has agreed to join Wednesday on a season-long loan move.

According to reports from The Northern Echo, Wednesday officials spoke with Murphy and his representatives yesterday over a move, and they finally have sealed the deal.

A host of clubs were interested in signing him, with the likes of Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Fulham all having made formal approaches.

Newcastle United are willing to offload several other players along with Murphy on the deadline day.

Wednesday are also interested in Rolando Aarons, who has been told he is surplus to requirements at Tyneside.

The Northern Echo further adds that Jack Colback, Achraf Lazaar, Henri Saivet and Jamie Sterry have been told they are free to leave the club on the deadline day.

Colback, who spent the last season on loan at the City Ground, could re-join Nottingham Forest.

